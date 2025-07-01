"ShinyHunters and IntelBroker have been arrested. With them, the servers and database were seized, and they are now in the hands of US and French authorities," said Jaw in an email received by Cybernews. ShinyHunters' previous attribution of a foiled BreachForums reinstatement attempt in late April to a MyBB zero-day flaw was also noted by Jaw to be disinformation meant to "buy time" amid hopes that the forum would be restored by IntelBroker. Such a development comes weeks after BreachForums was observed to have used a new domain, which was then claimed by ShinyHunters to have been increasingly gaining membership. The said domain is no longer accessible.
Threat Intelligence, Breach
BreachForums revival claimed once again
Credit: Adobe Stock Images
Infamous cybercrime marketplace BreachForums was claimed by the threat actor "Jaw" to have its revival on July 1 unfazed by the apprehension of five of its alleged operators by French authorities, and the indictment against fellow BreachForums member Kai West, also known as IntelBroker, by the U.S. Justice Department last week, Cybernews reports.
