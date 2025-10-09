Security Operations, Threat Intelligence, SOC

ThreatBook launches APAC-focused threat intelligence platform

ThreatBook has launched its Advanced Threat Intelligence platform, a global cybersecurity solution designed to deliver deep insights into cyber threats, particularly those emerging from the Asia Pacific region, according to Security Brief Asia. Developed from the company's Singapore and Hong Kong hubs, ATI aims to help security operations centers, threat intelligence platforms, and analysts detect complex, region-specific attacks with high accuracy and minimal false positives. According to ThreatBook CEO Feng Xue, ATI distinguishes itself by offering "a truly APAC perspective" on threat behavior, enabling faster detection and shorter dwell times. The platform analyzes over 14 billion attack records daily, correlating data across billions of malware samples and vulnerabilities using AI-driven models and analyst verification. Integrated with SIEMs, APIs, and web portals, ATI supports compatibility with diverse cybersecurity stacks. With 34% of global cyberattacks concentrated in APAC, ThreatBook positions ATI as a vital tool for centralizing threat intelligence and improving risk management accuracy.

