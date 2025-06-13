Cyberattacks against public interest orgs spike, report finds

Cybersecurity threats, including distributed denial-of-service attacks and web exploits, against public interest organizations averted by Cloudflare's Project Galileo reached 108.9 billion between May 2024 and March 2025, which was 241% higher than the previous year, SiliconANGLE reports.
Independent media firms and journalists were subjected to most of the prevented intrusions, followed by civil society and human rights organizations, according to an analysis from Cloudflare. Attacks against environmental and disaster relief entities, as well as social welfare organizations, have also escalated during the same period. Additional findings showed the Ukrainian public safety sites have been targeted with coordinated attacks amid Russia's drone attacks. "Unfortunately, many human rights groups, especially smaller ones, lack the resources to implement strong cybersecurity defenses, making cyberattacks an easy attack vector for those aiming to undermine their efforts. Helping protect these organizations and allowing them to focus on their work is a fundamental part of helping build a better internet," said Cloudflare.
