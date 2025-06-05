US among most targeted by DDoS intrusions, study finds

Nearly 15% of all global distributed denial-of-service traffic has been directed at the U.S., making it the third most DDoS attack-targeted country behind only India and China, Hackread reports.
However, more than half of all malicious requests have been aimed at countries across the Asia-Pacific region, with the telecommunications sector experiencing the most DDoS intrusions, according to a study from cybersecurity firm StormWall. Almost 70% of all DDoS traffic during the first three months of the year was attributed to botnets, with the Eleven11bot botnet observed to have consisted of 86,000 IP cameras and DVRs. "You can always count on US targets attracting a lot of attention. It's the world's largest GDP and hackers are always going to target that, but we've never seen so much activity in APAC and so densely concentrated," said StormWall founder Ramil Khantimirov. While such findings indicate the importance of implementing mitigation strategies, multiple sectors were reported by NordPass to continue lagging in basic cybersecurity practices.
