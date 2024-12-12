Incident Response, Network Security

Cyberattack hits Krispy Kreme’s online ordering systems

(Adobe Stock)

Major U.S. multinational doughnut and coffeehouse chain Krispy Kreme had its online ordering systems across the U.S. disrupted by a cyberattack against its network last month, reports Cybernews.

Internal and external cybersecurity experts have immediately acted to investigate and address the incident upon its discovery, said Krispy Kreme in a filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Additional details regarding the nature of the intrusion were not provided but Krispy Kreme noted that neither its in-store operations nor its retail or restaurant deliveries have been impacted as its online ordering systems remain offline until restoration efforts are completed. Such a development was noted by SecurityScorecard Senior Vice President of Threat Research & Intelligence Ryan Sherstobitoff to pose both operational and data compromise concerns for Krispy Kreme and its supply chain. "With the holiday season in full swing, retailers must remain vigilant. A single breach could lead to not only operational disruptions and revenue loss but also damage customer trust. This attack on Krispy Kreme serves as a stark reminder for organizations to prioritize security, not just for their own systems, but for their entire supply chain," said Sherstobitoff.

