Cyberattack hits Krispy Kreme’s online ordering systems

Major U.S. multinational doughnut and coffeehouse chain Krispy Kreme had its online ordering systems across the U.S. disrupted by a cyberattack against its network last month, reports Cybernews.

Internal and external cybersecurity experts have immediately acted to investigate and address the incident upon its discovery, said Krispy Kreme in a filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Additional details regarding the nature of the intrusion were not provided but Krispy Kreme noted that neither its in-store operations nor its retail or restaurant deliveries have been impacted as its online ordering systems remain offline until restoration efforts are completed. Such a development was noted by SecurityScorecard Senior Vice President of Threat Research & Intelligence Ryan Sherstobitoff to pose both operational and data compromise concerns for Krispy Kreme and its supply chain. "With the holiday season in full swing, retailers must remain vigilant. A single breach could lead to not only operational disruptions and revenue loss but also damage customer trust. This attack on Krispy Kreme serves as a stark reminder for organizations to prioritize security, not just for their own systems, but for their entire supply chain," said Sherstobitoff.