Data breach compromises Bojangles

U.S. fast food chain Bojangles has confirmed being impacted by a data breach following a cyberattack earlier this year, Cybernews reports.

Threat actors who compromised Bojangles' corporate network between February and March were able to exfiltrate "certain files" containing names and other personal details, according to Bojangles, which only discovered the data exposure in September and has already proceeded to provide free credit monitoring and identity restoration services to an unspecified number of individuals whose data had been breached. While Bojangles has not provided more details regarding the extent of the information pilfered during the incident, such a breach was claimed by law firm Strauss Borrelli to have resulted in the theft of Social Security numbers, financial account details, driver's licenses, unique biometric data, health records, government ID card numbers, and genetic details that may have belonged to the employees of the restaurant chain.