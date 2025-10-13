Ransomware, Breach, Threat Intelligence

Cyberattack hits Houston suburb

Multiple online services in Texas' City of Sugar Land have been disrupted following a Thursday cyberattack, reports The Record, a news site by cybersecurity firm Recorded Future. Outages have impacted the Houston suburb's 311 contact center, permit and inspection scheduling, utility billing, permit payment, and building application services, but not its critical infrastructure systems, according to city officials. Additional details regarding the nature of the cyber incident were not provided. Such a disclosure comes amid a slew of cyber intrusions across Texas. The state's Uvalde Consolidated Independent School District was shut down for nearly a week following a ransomware intrusion last month claimed by the Qilin ransomware gang. Cyberattacks have also impacted the cities of Abilene, Lubbock, and Mission, as well as Matagorda County. Moreover, Texas' Department of Transportation has also been targeted in a cyberattack that resulted in the compromise of nearly 300,000 crash reports with names, driver's license numbers, and other personal details.

