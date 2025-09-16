Ransomware, Critical Infrastructure Security

Ransomware attack shuts down Uvalde school district

Texas' Uvalde Consolidated Independent School District has been closed until Thursday following a ransomware intrusion against its servers over the weekend, which has disrupted its phone, camera monitoring, visitor management, and AC systems, according to The Record, a news site by cybersecurity firm Recorded Future. "A comprehensive investigation is underway to uncover the source of the malware and assess whether any sensitive information has been compromised. Completing these investigations is essential before we can start recovering our systems," said UCISD Chief of Communications Anne Marie Espinoza. Such a development comes just days after North Carolina and Ohio cities disclosed having their government services disrupted by separate cyberattacks. Increased targeting of state and local governments has already prompted various groups, including the National Association of State Chief Information Officers, to urge Congress to restore federal funding for the Multi-State Information Sharing and Analysis Center after being cut by the Trump administration earlier this year. "The loss of federal funding will create significant vulnerabilities for rural and small communities that often lack the resources to manage cybersecurity threats independently," said the groups.

