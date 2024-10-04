Breach, Ransomware, Incident Response

Cyberattack disrupts Michigan’s largest county

(Adobe Stock)

Michigan's Wayne County, which is the state's largest, had many of its government offices disrupted and all of its government sites taken down following a cyberattack against certain internal systems this week, according to The Record, a news site by cybersecurity firm Recorded Future.

Additional details regarding the compromise were not provided but ABC reported the county being impacted by a ransomware attack since Wednesday. "Impacted services have been transitioned to backup processes to maintain operations. Barring any unforeseen issues, we expect the county website to be fully operational by the start of business on Friday. This will restore access to online property tax payments and property records," said Wayne County spokesperson Doda Lulgjuraj, who noted an ongoing probe into the incident. Such a development comes months after the state's Flint and Traverse City were impacted by separate ransomware attacks. Michigan-based hospital systems McLaren Health Care and Ascension have also been targeted by ransomware intrusions this year.

