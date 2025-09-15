Governance, Risk and Compliance, Government Regulations, Threat Intelligence
Cyber info sharing reauthorization pushed by CISA official
(Adobe Stock)
Congress has been pressed by Cybersecurity and Infrastructure Security Agency Executive Assistant Director of Cybersecurity Nicholas Andersen to approve legislation extending the 2015 Cybersecurity and Information Sharing Act before its expiry by the end of the month, according to The Record, a news site by cybersecurity firm Recorded Future. "Information sharing is going to persist no matter what, within the bounds of whatever legal construct that we have. But again, at the end of the day, we're confident that Congress is going to work with us on putting together the best framework possible to be able to exchange information," said Andersen at the Billington Cybersecurity Summit. Such comments come more than a week after the House Homeland Security Committee approved the reauthorization bill, which has not been up for a full chamber vote yet. On the other hand, a significantly different Senate draft bill by Senate Homeland Security Committee Chair Rand Paul, R-Ky., has only begun circulation.
Related Events
Get daily email updates
SC Media's daily must-read of the most current and pressing daily news
You can skip this ad in 5 seconds