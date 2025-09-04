Government Regulations
Cyber info sharing act renewal, other cyber bills approved by House committee
Multiple bills aimed at strengthening U.S. cybersecurity have been passed by the House Homeland Security Committee, led by legislation that would extend the Cybersecurity and Information Sharing Act for another decade with updates, reports CyberScoop. Aside from renewing the 2015 CISA before its expiration by the end of September, the Widespread Information Management for the Welfare of Infrastructure and Government Act also advances secure artificial intelligence adoption and establishes new legal definitions to better combat increasingly sophisticated cyber threats, while bolstering available privacy protections, according to House Homeland Security Committee Chair Andrew Garbarino, R-N.Y., who primarily sponsored the legislation. Also approved by the House panel was the Protecting Information by Local Leaders for Agency Resilience Act, which would provide a 10-year extension on the State and Local Cybersecurity Grant Program that was also set to expire by month's end. Separate measures that would mandate annual Homeland Security evaluations on terrorist groups' AI use and strengthen the Transportation Security Administration's authority in ensuring pipeline cybersecurity have also been approved by the committee.
