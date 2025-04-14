Cracked, which touts having 4.7 million users and 1 million threads, has been revived using a site backup from days before its initial dismantling, according to the site's administrators. "To give you some Information regarding the seizure - our Server was encrypted and law enforcement is not able to review your posts, passwords or anything alike," said the admins. Aside from implementing additional measures to avert the platform's possible disruption, Cracked admins have also been working to restore the original site's shoutbox feature, as well as introduce a new payment system within a week. Such a reemergence of Cracked comes after the comeback of the prolific BreachForums marketplace following several disruptions that began with the arrest of its founder Conor Brian Fitzpatrick, also known as Pompompurin, two years ago.
Threat Intelligence
Cracked cybercrime forum reemerges
(Adobe Stock)
Cybernews reports that major cybercrime forum Cracked.io has resumed operations under the new Cracked[.]sh domain over two months after it was sequestered alongside three other dark web marketplaces as part of the international law enforcement effort dubbed Operation Talent.
Cracked, which touts having 4.7 million users and 1 million threads, has been revived using a site backup from days before its initial dismantling, according to the site's administrators. "To give you some Information regarding the seizure - our Server was encrypted and law enforcement is not able to review your posts, passwords or anything alike," said the admins. Aside from implementing additional measures to avert the platform's possible disruption, Cracked admins have also been working to restore the original site's shoutbox feature, as well as introduce a new payment system within a week. Such a reemergence of Cracked comes after the comeback of the prolific BreachForums marketplace following several disruptions that began with the arrest of its founder Conor Brian Fitzpatrick, also known as Pompompurin, two years ago.
