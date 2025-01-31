DOJ: Over 17M Americans impacted by seized cybercrime forums

More than 17 million individuals across the U.S. were disclosed by the Department of Justice to have had their stolen data exposed on the Cracked and Nulled cybercrime forums, which have been taken down as part of the international law enforcement effort Operation Talent, TechCrunch reports.



Cracked, which had a user base of more than 4 million, accounted for most of the victims, including a New York woman who claimed having been subjected to cyberstalking, sextortion, and harassment from a user of a product peddled on the forum that was touted to provide extensive access to leaked websites just by searching for breached credentials, according to the Justice Department.

On the other hand, half a million U.S. citizens were claimed to have had their names and Social Security numbers compromised by a product sold on Nulled, which has over 5 million users.

Suspected Nulled administrator Lucas Sohn has also been indicted for conspiracy to password trafficking, access device fraud, and identity fraud for which he could face imprisonment of up to five, 10, and 15 years, respectively.