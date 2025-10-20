Privacy

Court cuts NSO Group’s damages to Meta by 97%

Credit: Adobe Stock Images

Reuters reports that Israeli spyware firm NSO Group had its initial $167 million penalty to Meta Platforms sharply reduced by U.S. District Court Judge Phyllis Hamilton to only $4 million, while being imposed a permanent injunction barring any further targeting of the WhatsApp platform.

The ruling poses a major setback for NSO, long accused of facilitating surveillance abuses through its Pegasus spyware, which exploits vulnerabilities in common software. The company previously told the court that such restrictions "would put NSO's entire enterprise at risk" and could "force NSO out of business."

WhatsApp head Will Cathcart hailed the outcome and called the ruling the culmination of six years of litigation. NSO said it is reviewing the decision but "welcomed" the reduction in damages. The firm noted that the injunction does not extend to its customers, who "will continue using the company's technology to help protect public safety."

Such a development comes after NSO Group was recently purchased by a group led by Hollywood producer Robert Simonds.

