IT Brief Asia reports that Cloudflare has introduced Workers VPC and Workers VPC Private Link, two new capabilities aimed at simplifying how developers build and connect applications across public clouds and on-premises systems.These tools address long-standing barriers posed by legacy cloud environments, enabling secure, region-agnostic compute workloads while maintaining access to existing infrastructure. Workers VPC allows developers to group Cloudflare resources into isolated environments, helping to ensure tighter control over data movement and security. Workers VPC Private Link further extends this by enabling secure communication between Workers VPCs and external VPCs, essentially creating a unified networking experience across environments. CEO Matthew Prince emphasized the importance of giving developers freedom to use the tools they prefer without being constrained by outdated infrastructure models. These features, which are expected to roll out later this year, build on Cloudflare’s private networking foundation and form part of its broader effort to modernize application development and application security while supporting enterprise compliance and operational needs across hybrid and multi-cloud architectures.
Cloud Security, DevOps
Cloudflare launches workers VPC for hybrid apps
(Adobe Stock)
An In-Depth Guide to Cloud Security
Get essential knowledge and practical strategies to fortify your cloud security.
Related Events
Get daily email updates
SC Media's daily must-read of the most current and pressing daily news
Related TermsCloud ComputingGreynet
You can skip this ad in 5 seconds