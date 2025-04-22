Cloudflare launches workers VPC for hybrid apps

IT Brief Asia reports that Cloudflare has introduced Workers VPC and Workers VPC Private Link, two new capabilities aimed at simplifying how developers build and connect applications across public clouds and on-premises systems.

These tools address long-standing barriers posed by legacy cloud environments, enabling secure, region-agnostic compute workloads while maintaining access to existing infrastructure. Workers VPC allows developers to group Cloudflare resources into isolated environments, helping to ensure tighter control over data movement and security.