Cloud SLA gaps pose strategic risks for leaders

As cloud adoption accelerates, technology leaders are finding that traditional Service Level Agreements are failing to keep pace with the speed and complexity of modern digital services, creating significant strategic risks, according to Computer Weekly

Experts note that rather than treating these gaps as barriers, Chief Technology and Security Officers should view them as signals for evolving governance, architecture, and measurement. By complementing SLAs with Experience Level Agreements, Key Risk Indicators, and Objectives and Key Results, organizations can link technical performance to business outcomes, ensuring innovation translates into measurable results.

With Gartner projecting public cloud spending to hit $723 billion this year, shadow IT and incidents involving platforms like ChatGPT and Microsoft Copilot highlight the urgency of proactive governance. Layered security approaches such as zero trust , Security as Code, and compliance with DORA and the EU AI Act are critical.

Ultimately, leaders must balance ambition with accountability, sometimes withdrawing from providers when SLA limitations create unmanageable risks.