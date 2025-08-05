AccuKnox has expanded into the UAE financial sector by deploying its Zero Trust Cloud-Native Application Protection Platform (CNAPP) in a major Abu Dhabi-based bank, thanks to a strategic partnership with regional cybersecurity firm CyberKnight, Cyber Security News reports. The rollout enhances the bank's cloud security posture, aligning with stringent UAE banking regulations and national cybersecurity strategies. AccuKnox's Code to Cognition platform delivers real-time threat detection, compliance with PCI-DSS and ISO 27001, multi-cloud monitoring, and DevSecOps integration without disrupting workflows. According to AccuKnox CEO Nat Natraj, this milestone reflects the growing adoption of Zero Trust frameworks in safeguarding digital banking infrastructure. CyberKnight CEO Avinash Advani emphasized that this marks a strategic leap forward for cybersecurity in the region. The deployment underlines AccuKnox's increasing momentum in the GCC, where it seeks to become a market leader. AccuKnox, incubated at SRI International, is supported by top-tier investors and offers CNAPP solutions that protect cloud, IoT, edge, and 5G systems across critical sectors.
Zero trust, Cloud Security
Zero trust leader AccuKnox expands in Middle East
(Adobe Stock)
An In-Depth Guide to Cloud Security
Get essential knowledge and practical strategies to fortify your cloud security.
Related Events
Get daily email updates
SC Media's daily must-read of the most current and pressing daily news
Related TermsAsymmetric WarfareCloud ComputingGreynet
You can skip this ad in 5 seconds