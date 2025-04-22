Cloud security shifts toward open-source tools

Cloud security is undergoing a transformation as organizations adopt multi-cloud strategies and increasingly complex infrastructure, pushing the need for transparent, adaptable, and scalable security tools, Built In reports.

Traditional methods fall short in environments where providers like AWS, Azure, and GCP collectively support tens of thousands of unique actions—each representing a potential risk. The shift toward open-source security platforms reflects the demand for visibility, automation, and collaboration, enabling teams to detect threats, enforce compliance, and maintain control without relying on opaque, vendor-driven tools.

According to the report, misconfigurations—often from human error—remain the leading cause of breaches, making real-time insights and automated remediation crucial. Google’s $32 billion acquisition of Wiz underscores how central cloud security has become to infrastructure strategy, while raising new concerns about proprietary solutions and privacy. Open-source Cloud Security Posture Management tools, built by practitioners for practitioners, are emerging as vital alternatives, offering cross-cloud support and audit-ready compliance checks. As threats evolve, the industry is coalescing around a future defined by openness.