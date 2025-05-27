AI threats reshape hybrid cloud security

Security Brief Australia reports that security and IT leaders worldwide are rethinking hybrid cloud risk strategies as artificial intelligence intensifies cyberthreat complexity and scale.

According to the 2025 Hybrid Cloud Security Survey by Gigamon, 91 percent of respondents are adjusting their security approaches due to AI’s growing role in driving sophisticated attacks, particularly in public cloud environments. The report highlights that breach rates in Australia have surged to 53 percent, with AI-powered threats like ransomware and large language model exploits becoming more prevalent. Over half of the respondents expressed doubt in their existing tools’ ability to detect breaches, citing poor visibility and fragmented systems. As a result, deep observability, integrating MELT data with real-time network telemetry, is emerging as a critical priority, with 89 percent viewing it as essential for protecting hybrid cloud infrastructure. Public cloud security is under renewed scrutiny, with 70 percent seeing it as riskier than private setups. Board-level attention is increasing, particularly in Australia, where 83 percent report strategic focus on visibility enhancements.