Cloud security can’t keep up with tech adoption

As enterprises accelerate adoption of hybrid, multi-cloud, and edge infrastructures, their security strategies are falling behind, leaving critical vulnerabilities unaddressed, according to Digit. Check Point’s 2025 Cloud Security Report, based on responses from over 900 CISOs and IT leaders, highlights that 65% of organizations experienced a cloud security incident in the past year, but only a small percentage were able to detect or remediate the breach within an hour. Alarmingly, 38% took more than 24 hours to even identify an incident. The report points to widespread reliance on outdated tools, limited east-west traffic visibility, and overwhelming volumes of daily alerts, many of which are not caught by security systems. Despite AI being viewed as a key defense strategy by 69% of respondents, only 25% feel ready to counter AI-enabled threats. Contributing factors include tool sprawl, alert fatigue, staffing shortages, and budgetary constraints, all of which are exposing organizations to growing risks in increasingly complex cloud environments.
