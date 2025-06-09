No other details regarding the types of data stolen in the intrusion, only discovered in March, were provided by CML, which has not associated the breach with the Meow ransomware gang's assertions that it was able to exfiltrate 100 GB of data, including employee and client details, payment document scans, and other files, from the law firm's systems. CML's disclosure comes amid the increasing prevalence of cyberattacks against law firms, with threat actors looking to exploit business information in corporate spying activities. More than 100 organizations have already been breached by the Meow ransomware gang over the past year, according to Cybernews' Ransomlooker tool. Despite being the second most prolific ransomware operation in August, Meow ransomware was observed to have been lying low since the year started.
Breach, Data Security
Data breach impacts Pennsylvanian law firm CML
(Adobe Stock)
Pennsylvania-based law firm Carpenter, McCadden & Lane had information from over 7,900 individuals confirmed to have been pilfered following an April 2024 attack, reports Cybernews.
