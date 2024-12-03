Cloud expansion sought by CDW with Mission Cloud purchase

Amazon Web Services-specializing managed cloud service provider Mission Cloud Services has been purchased by IT firm CDW Corp. for an undisclosed amount as part of efforts to bolster its cloud products, SiliconAngle reports.

Mission Cloud, which was mostly owned by Green Hill Partners prior to the acquisition, has provided small and medium-sized AWS clients with artificial intelligence, end-to-end cloud services, and data analytics offerings since its inception seven years ago. More robust security and compliance has also been sought by the firm with the introduction of Mission Cloud Secure last month. Such a software-as-a-service app was touted by Mission Cloud to integrate its AWS security know-how with CrowdStrike's security features. "The acquisition of Mission accelerates our three-part growth strategy by augmenting our cloud services and enhancing our ability to deliver customer-centric outcomes across the full technology solutions stack and lifecycle," said CDW Chair and CEO Christine A. Leahy.