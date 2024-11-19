Cloud Security, Identity

AWS expands MFA requirements following strong adoption rates

Share
AWS - Amazon Web Services

(Adobe Stock)

Amazon Web Services is set to broaden its mandatory multifactor authentication program in 2025 after observing significant adoption and reduced phishing incidents, Computer Weekly reports.

Following the introduction of compulsory MFA for root users in May 2024, over 750,000 root users have activated MFA, with adoption rates doubling after AWS included FIDO2 passkeys as an authentication option.

This policy has mitigated more than 99% of password-related attacks, demonstrating its effectiveness in enhancing account security.

AWS plans to extend the MFA requirement to member accounts within AWS Organizations starting in Spring 2025. Customers without central management of root access will need to enable MFA for member account root users to maintain console access. AWS will notify affected customers ahead of implementation to ensure a smooth transition. In addition, AWS has introduced centralized root access management for AWS Organizations accounts, reducing dependency on passwords and minimizing operational overhead. This feature allows customers to eliminate long-term credentials for root users while maintaining control over root account use. AWS emphasized its commitment to improving security through strong authentication and streamlined account management.

An In-Depth Guide to Cloud Security

Get essential knowledge and practical strategies to fortify your cloud security.

Related

Operant AI launches 3D Runtime Defense Suite

The platform addresses the vulnerabilities of artificial intelligence systems, particularly large language models, which are susceptible to unpredictable and undetected threats like prompt injection and zero-day vulnerabilities.

Related Events

Related Terms

Basic AuthenticationBiometricsCertificate-Based AuthenticationChallenge-Handshake Authentication Protocol (CHAP)Cloud ComputingDigest AuthenticationDigital CertificateDiscretionary Access Control (DAC)Greynet

Get daily email updates

SC Media's daily must-read of the most current and pressing daily news

By clicking the Subscribe button below, you agree to SC Media Terms of Use and Privacy Policy.