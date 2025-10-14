CISOs rethink strategy amid AI-driven cyber risks

A new global study by Gigamon reveals that chief information security officers are rethinking their priorities as artificial intelligence reshapes both digital transformation and cybersecurity risks, according to IT Brief Australia

The survey of more than 200 CISOs across six countries found that 86% view metadata and packet-level data as essential for detecting threats in increasingly complex hybrid cloud environments. However, 97% admitted to making trade-offs that leave visibility gaps and integration challenges unresolved.

"AI is both one of the biggest challenges and most exciting opportunities for CISOs," said Chaim Mazal, Chief AI and Security Officer at Gigamon, noting that AI-driven attacks are fueling demand for real-time visibility.

The report shows that 75% of CISOs now regard public cloud as their highest security risk, and 73% are considering moving workloads back to private clouds. With breaches rising and talent shortages persisting, many are turning to AI-driven observability tools to bolster resilience and improve security team productivity.