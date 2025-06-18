Key barriers cited include the constantly evolving threat landscape, integration challenges, and compliance constraints, which often result in reactive rather than proactive responses. Although 94% acknowledge the importance of intelligence in threat mitigation, fewer than half have shifted to proactive strategies. The research also highlights the influence of nation-state threats, with 89% of CISOs reporting increased pressure from executives and boards, leading to changes in 87% of security strategies and 85% of budgets. Trellixs John Fokker emphasized the need to move beyond tactical responses and adopt operational threat intelligence to better anticipate adversaries. AI and automation are seen as enablers, but limited adoption remains a hurdle. Nearly all respondents also endorse threat intelligence sharing networks and peer collaboration to strengthen cyber defense.
CISOs call for proactive threat intelligence shift
Credit: Getty Images
Nearly all Chief Information Security Officers recognize the value of threat intelligence, yet 98% struggle to act on it effectively, according to a global Trellix survey of over 500 CISOs across multiple sectors, according to Tech Monitor.
