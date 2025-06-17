Handala hacking group asserts attacks against Israel

Organizations across Israel were claimed to have been compromised by suspected Iranian state-backed hacktivist operation Handala over the weekend following Israel's military strikes against Iranian nuclear facilities, Cyber Daily reports.
Initially listed by the pro-Palestinian group on its leak site were major Israeli petroleum conglomerate Delek Group and its subsidiary Delkol, which had more than 2 TB of data purportedly stolen from its systems following the intrusion. Handala subsequently leaked 300,000 classified documents, which it claims included details regarding Delek Group's partnership with the Israeli military. However, only a dozen archived files that were 4 GB each were released by the hacktivist group. Also purportedly hacked by Handala were Israeli construction company Y.G. New Idan and internet service provider 099 Primo Communications, as well as Argentinian drone manufacturer AeroDreams, which was accused of working with the Israeli Air Force. Such a development comes after Handala was reported to have exploited a fix issued by CrowdStrike following last year's widespread outage to deliver wiper malware.
