Cisco downplays impact of DevHub portal hack

Cisco has dismissed potential breaches involving data from a misconfigured public-facing DevHub portal exposed by IntelBroker last month, reports BleepingComputer.

Included in the leaked files were data for Cisco clients and other DevHub users, as well as certain CX Professional Services customers, who have already been informed about the breach. "Our teams have indexed and continue assessing the content of those files, and we continue to make steady progress. We have not identified any information in the content that an actor could have used to access any of our production or enterprise environments," said Cisco, which previously noted the absence of financial or personal information in the stolen files prior to the takedown of the public DevHub portal. Cisco has yet to respond to the claims of IntelBroker, which purported leveraging an exposed API token to infiltrate the digital communications technology firm's JFrog developer environment and exfiltrate SQL files, source code, and other technical data.

