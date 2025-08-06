Cisco data stolen in vishing attack against third-party CRM

Cisco had its website's user data pilfered following the compromise of its third-party customer relationship management system stemming from a vishing attack against one of its representatives, according to SecurityWeek.
Immediate action has been taken to address the breach but not before the attacker was able to exfiltrate names, phone numbers, email addresses, addresses, Cisco-assigned user IDs, organization names, and account-related metadata belonging to individuals registered on Cisco.com, said the leading networking firm, which emphasized that the intrusion did not result in the theft of any information from its organizational clients, as well as passwords and other sensitive information. "We are implementing further security measures to mitigate the risk of similar incidents occurring in the future, including re-educating personnel on how to identify and protect against potential vishing attacks," said Cisco. Such a disclosure comes months after Cisco had an extensive data trove with product source code, scripts, configuration files, and digital certificates exposed by IntelBroker. Cisco noted that the data had been obtained from a public DevHub environment and not from the breach of any of its systems.
