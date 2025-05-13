Critical Infrastructure Security

CISA shifts advisory dissemination to social media, email

Online security updates and guidelines have been issued by the Cybersecurity and Infrastructure Security Agency through its account on X, formerly Twitter, and email beginning Monday as the agency seeks to reserve its website for warnings about more significant cybersecurity threats following feedback from its stakeholders, according to Cybernews.

"CISA wants this critical information to get the attention it deserves and ensure it is easier to find," said the agency. Aside from no longer posting advisories regarding industrial control systems that have become increasingly vulnerable to cybersecurity threats on its Cybersecurity Alerts & Advisories webpage, CISA will also remove RSS feed availability for its Known Exploited Vulnerabilities catalog, which could now be accessed via GovDelivery. Meanwhile, organizations and security professionals have been urged to remain updated on the agency's news, guidelines, alerts, and releases by allowing email notifications on the agency's website.

