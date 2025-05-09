Trimming CISA's budget by $491 million was regarded by Senate Appropriations Subcommittee on Homeland Security Ranking Member Chris Murphy, D-Conn., to be illegal as it violates mandates on proper spending. "As we speak, Russian and Chinese hackers are having a field day hacking our nation," said Murphy to Homeland Security Secretary Kristi Noem in a hearing. Similar sentiments have been expressed by House Appropriations Committee Ranking Member Lauren Underwood, D-Ill., in a separate hearing reviewing the proposed CISA budget. "That's not cutting fat. That's a death blow," said Underwood. Despite the criticism, Noem said that the reduced funding for the agency is already sufficient, as it will be refocusing on defending critical infrastructure rather than allocating for anti-disinformation and misinformation efforts.
Trump admin’s cyber funding cuts gets further lawmaker criticism
More lawmakers have lambasted the Trump administration's proposed Cybersecurity and Infrastructure Security Agency spending reductions for fiscal year 2026, CyberScoop reports.
