Texas Parks & Wildlife data breach exposes millions of driver’s licenses, passport numbers

Millions of Texans had their personal information, including driver's license and passport numbers, compromised in a recent data breach impacting the Texas Parks & Wildlife department. The incident, which involved unauthorized access to the department's license system vendor, is one of the largest data breaches to affect the state this year, as reported by TechCrunch.

The Texas Parks & Wildlife department disclosed that hackers gained access to its license system vendor, which processes hunting and fishing license sales. The breach exposed the driver's license information and passport numbers of over 3 million people. Additionally, email addresses, phone numbers, and residential addresses of affected license holders were also compromised.

The department has not specified the exact nature or timing of the security incident, nor have they identified the vendor involved. It remains unclear if the department has received any communication from the hackers following the breach.