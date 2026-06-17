Massachusetts launches cybersecurity grant program for local governments and schools

As reported by Statescoop, Massachusetts Governor Maura Healey announced the first recipients of the state's new $1 million Cybersecurity Remediation Grant Program, aimed at strengthening cybersecurity protections for municipalities and educational institutions.

The program, a collaboration between the Executive Office of Technology Services and Security and the Community Compact Cabinet, provides funding to address risks identified through the Cybersecurity Health Check Program. Common vulnerabilities found include outdated infrastructure, unsupported hardware, governance gaps, and limited resources. The grants will support hardware replacement, with Foxborough Regional Charter School receiving nearly $200,000 and the City of Lowell receiving $40,000 for external cyber consulting.

This initiative is part of a broader state effort, including $1.23 billion approved for statewide IT upgrades, to modernize technology and enhance defenses against increasingly sophisticated cyber threats. The program also aims to establish a framework for future statewide cybersecurity planning, exploring options like shared services and standardized security baselines.