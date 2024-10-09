Casio breach prompts system failure

Japanese multinational electronics manufacturing firm Casio has been impacted by a system failure following a cyberattack against its systems on Saturday, according to The Record, a news site by cybersecurity firm Recorded Future.

Investigation into whether the incident has resulted in the exposure of sensitive data is already being conducted alongside a third-party agency, noted Casio, which did not provide further details regarding the nature of the attack or the identity of its perpetrators. "After becoming aware of the unauthorized access, we promptly reported it to the relevant authorities and have implemented measures such as restricting access from outside," Casio said. Such a development comes nearly a year after Casio disclosed being impacted by a global breach involving its ClassPad.net education web app that exposed over 120,000 pieces of information from an undisclosed number of people, most of which were from Japanese customers. Included in the compromised data were names, email addresses, order information, and payment methods, but not credit card details, according to Casio.