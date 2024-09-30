California AI safety legislation vetoed

Legislation that would mandate safety requirements for major artificial intelligence model developers in California has been vetoed by Gov. Gavin Newsom, who noted the bill's lack of consideration of the environments where the models are deployed, the data used by such models, and their purpose, reports SiliconAngle.

"Instead, the bill applies stringent standards to even the most basic functions, so long as a large system deploys it. I do not believe this is the best approach to protecting the public from real threats posed by the technology," said Newsom, who committed to a measure that would ensure AI protections, as well as continued partnerships with the private sector in expanding the technology's applications in the workplace. While the legislation has been opposed by Google and OpenAI due to additional burdens, such disapproval from Newsom has been regarded by bill sponsor Sen. Scott Wiener to be a step back in AI regulations.