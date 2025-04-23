BreachForums teases comeback after Dark Storm Team takedown

Notorious cybercrime marketplace BreachForums was announced by its new owner "Anastasia" to be revived on Thursday following its disruption in a distributed denial-of-service attack by pro-Palestinian hacktivist group Dark Storm Team last week, reports Cybernews.
Despite being expected to be ready for operations on Thursday, BreachForums' latest website has already been targeted by Dark Storm Team in another DDoS intrusion over the weekend. Dark Storm Team shared a pair of posts on Telegram detailing its exploits, the first of which was evidence of check-host[.]net link-based compromise and the other an obscene cartoon forwarded to the group by the channel of "Team R70 'YE" hackers, who purport to be Yemenis who seek to combat enemies with sophisticated digital weaponry. Such a development comes more than a month after operations of social media firm X, formerly Twitter, were disrupted by Dark Storm Team in a slew of DDoS attacks that were launched in retaliation to the "blatant fascism and lack of humanity" of X owner Elon Musk and President Donald Trump.
Despite being expected to be ready for operations on Thursday, BreachForums' latest website has already been targeted by Dark Storm Team in another DDoS intrusion over the weekend. Dark Storm Team shared a pair of posts on Telegram detailing its exploits, the first of which was evidence of check-host[.]net link-based compromise and the other an obscene cartoon forwarded to the group by the channel of "Team R70 'YE" hackers, who purport to be Yemenis who seek to combat enemies with sophisticated digital weaponry. Such a development comes more than a month after operations of social media firm X, formerly Twitter, were disrupted by Dark Storm Team in a slew of DDoS attacks that were launched in retaliation to the "blatant fascism and lack of humanity" of X owner Elon Musk and President Donald Trump.