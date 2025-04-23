Threat Intelligence

BreachForums teases comeback after Dark Storm Team takedown

Cyber security firewall interface protection concept.Personal data security and banking. Protecting herself from cyber attacks.

(Adobe Stock)

Notorious cybercrime marketplace BreachForums was announced by its new owner "Anastasia" to be revived on Thursday following its disruption in a distributed denial-of-service attack by pro-Palestinian hacktivist group Dark Storm Team last week, reports Cybernews.

Despite being expected to be ready for operations on Thursday, BreachForums' latest website has already been targeted by Dark Storm Team in another DDoS intrusion over the weekend. Dark Storm Team shared a pair of posts on Telegram detailing its exploits, the first of which was evidence of check-host[.]net link-based compromise and the other an obscene cartoon forwarded to the group by the channel of "Team R70 'YE" hackers, who purport to be Yemenis who seek to combat enemies with sophisticated digital weaponry. Such a development comes more than a month after operations of social media firm X, formerly Twitter, were disrupted by Dark Storm Team in a slew of DDoS attacks that were launched in retaliation to the "blatant fascism and lack of humanity" of X owner Elon Musk and President Donald Trump.

Related

Halcyon offers $10K for ransomware intel

Ransomware prevention firm Halcyon has launched the Threat Research Incentive Program, offering up to $10,000 for verified intelligence on ransomware actors and tactics in what it calls the first bug bounty program focused exclusively on ransomware, according to a report by The Register.

Related Events

Get daily email updates

SC Media's daily must-read of the most current and pressing daily news

By clicking the Subscribe button below, you agree to SC Media Terms of Use and Privacy Policy.

Related Terms

BackdoorDNS SpoofingDeauthentication AttackDeepfakeDefacementDictionary AttackDisruptionFault Line AttacksHybrid AttackPassword Cracking

You can skip this ad in 5 seconds