BreachForums purportedly disrupted by pro-Palestinian hackers

Infamous cybercrime marketplace BreachForums had its operations interrupted following a distributed denial-of-service attack claimed by pro-Palestinian hacktivist group Dark Storm Team just after threat intelligence firm ThreatMon disclosed the circulation of unverified reports regarding the website's seizure by the FBI, as well as the arrest of IntelBroker, who is one of its most prolific members, Cybernews reports.
Aside from targeting BreachForums "for fun," Dark Storm Team which disrupted the operations of social media firm X, formerly Twitter also launched DDoS attacks against several other websites on Tuesday, including those of the Hungarian Defense Ministry and the Finnish Central Bank. The alleged dismantling of BreachForums by law enforcement has already been leveraged by other cybercriminals to advertise a new "breachedforum domain" that could be accessed for $250 worth of cryptocurrency, according to threat intelligence platform FalconFeeds.io. Such a development follows the reemergence of the leading cybercrime forum Cracked.io just two months after it was sequestered in a law enforcement operation.
