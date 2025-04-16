Threat Intelligence

BreachForums purportedly disrupted by pro-Palestinian hackers

Plain code with the word "cyberattack" in red.

(Adobe Stock)

Infamous cybercrime marketplace BreachForums had its operations interrupted following a distributed denial-of-service attack claimed by pro-Palestinian hacktivist group Dark Storm Team just after threat intelligence firm ThreatMon disclosed the circulation of unverified reports regarding the website's seizure by the FBI, as well as the arrest of IntelBroker, who is one of its most prolific members, Cybernews reports.

Aside from targeting BreachForums "for fun," Dark Storm Team which disrupted the operations of social media firm X, formerly Twitter also launched DDoS attacks against several other websites on Tuesday, including those of the Hungarian Defense Ministry and the Finnish Central Bank. The alleged dismantling of BreachForums by law enforcement has already been leveraged by other cybercriminals to advertise a new "breachedforum domain" that could be accessed for $250 worth of cryptocurrency, according to threat intelligence platform FalconFeeds.io. Such a development follows the reemergence of the leading cybercrime forum Cracked.io just two months after it was sequestered in a law enforcement operation.

Related

Credential theft achieved by malicious MEXC order-hijacking PyPI package

Credential theft achieved by malicious MEXC order-hijacking PyPI package Major cryptocurrency trading exchange MEXC could have its trading orders hijacked and credential tokens exfiltrated through the new malicious ccxt-mexc-futures package, which has amassed at least 1,065 downloads before being removed from the Python Package Index repository, The Hacker News reports.

Related Events

Get daily email updates

SC Media's daily must-read of the most current and pressing daily news

By clicking the Subscribe button below, you agree to SC Media Terms of Use and Privacy Policy.

Related Terms

BackdoorDNS SpoofingDeauthentication AttackDeepfakeDefacementDictionary AttackDisruptionFault Line AttacksHybrid AttackPassword Cracking

You can skip this ad in 5 seconds