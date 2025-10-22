Government Regulations

Bipartisan bill curtailing overseas robocall scams receives Senate panel OK

The Senate Commerce, Science and Transportation Committee has approved the Foreign Robocall Elimination Act, a bipartisan bill that would establish a public-private task force within the Federal Communications Commission to investigate foreign robocalling operations and propose policy solutions, reports CyberScoop.

The measure, sponsored by Sens. Peter Welch, D-Vt. and Ted Budd, R-N.C., would require the task force to study the origins and financial impact of robocall scams while ensuring legitimate communications are not disrupted. The bill also directs the FCC, the Federal Trade Commission, and the U.S. Attorney General to select members, including seven from the private sector.

It would assess the performance of the robocall mitigation database and STIR/SHAKEN authentication protocol, which came under scrutiny after a Biden voice-cloning incident in New Hampshire.

Two amendments were added to the measure, with the first requiring a $100,000 bond and FCC registration for telecoms, and another expanding the liability protections for firms that share call-tracing data.

Related

Information sharing law reauthorization prioritized by electric utilities

Utility Dive reports that the U.S. electric utility sector has designated the renewal of the Cybersecurity Information Sharing Act of 2015 to be a key priority after the law, which promoted comprehensive industry-government information sharing, lapsed earlier this month. "I need to know I'm not going to be punished for sharing something that can better protect the nation.
CISA workforce cuts slammed by Democrat legislator

Acting Cybersecurity and Infrastructure Security Agency Director Madhu Gottumukkala has been urged by House Homeland Security Subcommittee on Cybersecurity and Infrastructure Protection Ranking Member Eric Swalwell, D-Calif., to halt ongoing efforts to reduce the agency's workforce that commenced under the second Trump administration, according to Cybersecurity Dive.

Get daily email updates

SC Media's daily must-read of the most current and pressing daily news

By clicking the Subscribe button below, you agree to SC Media Terms of Use and Privacy Policy.

Related Terms

Business Impact Analysis (BIA)British Standard 7799Chain of CustodyCompetitive IntelligenceData CustodianDue CareDue Diligence

You can skip this ad in 5 seconds