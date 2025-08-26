Government Regulations

FCC clamps down on voice service providers over robocall violations

Over 1,200 voice service providers have been prohibited by the Federal Communications Commission from the U.S. phone network over their noncompliance with anti-robocall regulations, reports CyberScoop.

All of the booted providers have failed to provide accurate certifications as required by the FCC's Robocall Mitigation Database, which ensures STIR/SHAKEN caller authentication protocol adherence, according to the agency, which has committed to continuing its crackdown on providers failing to stop robocalls. Approval from the FCC's enforcement bureaus is required for the removed companies to rejoin the national phone network. Such action comes as 37 voice providers have been warned by state attorneys general to hasten compliance with federal requirements as part of the Operation Robocall Roundup initiative. More robust STIR/SHAKEN reporting requirements had been imposed by the FCC earlier this year, following robocalls impersonating former President Joe Biden that were aimed at New Hampshire voters had been approved by Texas-based provider Lingo Telecom, which has been given a $1 million penalty for the offense.

