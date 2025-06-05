BidenCash subjected to global takedown operation

The U.S. Department of Justice announced that notorious dark web carding market BidenCash had nearly 145 domains and related cryptocurrency wallets on the clearweb and darknet sequestered as part of the international law enforcement operation led by the U.S. Secret Service and the FBI, reports BleepingComputer.
Among the websites disrupted by the operation, which was supported by the Dutch National Police, the Shadowserver Foundation, and Searchlight Cyber, is BidenCash's clear web domain on the .asia top-level domain, according to security researcher g0njxa. More than 15 million payment card numbers and personally identifiable information had been peddled in BidenCash, which was able to amass a customer base exceeding 117,000 since its emergence more than three years ago, said the Justice Department. Such seizure of BidenCash's domains comes amid the U.S. Secret Service's escalating actions against financial fraud schemes. More than a dozen skimmers, which could have led to over $5 million in losses, have been nabbed by the agency in a recent raid of over 400 businesses across the country.
Among the websites disrupted by the operation, which was supported by the Dutch National Police, the Shadowserver Foundation, and Searchlight Cyber, is BidenCash's clear web domain on the .asia top-level domain, according to security researcher g0njxa. More than 15 million payment card numbers and personally identifiable information had been peddled in BidenCash, which was able to amass a customer base exceeding 117,000 since its emergence more than three years ago, said the Justice Department. Such seizure of BidenCash's domains comes amid the U.S. Secret Service's escalating actions against financial fraud schemes. More than a dozen skimmers, which could have led to over $5 million in losses, have been nabbed by the agency in a recent raid of over 400 businesses across the country.