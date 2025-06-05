Threat Intelligence

BidenCash subjected to global takedown operation

The FBI logo is seen on its Washington headquarters

(Photo by Anadolu Agency via Getty Images)

The U.S. Department of Justice announced that notorious dark web carding market BidenCash had nearly 145 domains and related cryptocurrency wallets on the clearweb and darknet sequestered as part of the international law enforcement operation led by the U.S. Secret Service and the FBI, reports BleepingComputer.

Among the websites disrupted by the operation, which was supported by the Dutch National Police, the Shadowserver Foundation, and Searchlight Cyber, is BidenCash's clear web domain on the .asia top-level domain, according to security researcher g0njxa. More than 15 million payment card numbers and personally identifiable information had been peddled in BidenCash, which was able to amass a customer base exceeding 117,000 since its emergence more than three years ago, said the Justice Department. Such seizure of BidenCash's domains comes amid the U.S. Secret Service's escalating actions against financial fraud schemes. More than a dozen skimmers, which could have led to over $5 million in losses, have been nabbed by the agency in a recent raid of over 400 businesses across the country.

Related

Related Events

Get daily email updates

SC Media's daily must-read of the most current and pressing daily news

By clicking the Subscribe button below, you agree to SC Media Terms of Use and Privacy Policy.

Related Terms

DNS SpoofingDeauthentication AttackDeepfakeDefacementDenial of ServiceDictionary AttackDistributed ScansDomain HijackingGoogle HackingReconnaissance

You can skip this ad in 5 seconds