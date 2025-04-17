Breach, Data Security

Over 900K pilfered credit card records leaked by BidenCash

Dark web carding market BidenCash has exposed 910,380 stolen credit card details on the XSS cybercrime forum in a bid to tout their "anti-public system" mechanism that ensures the absence of already-circulated cards from the marketplace, Hackread reports.

Only card numbers, CVV codes, and expiration dates were included in the leaked data, which had been scraped across various Telegram groups and cybercrime forums during the past month, according to BidenCash. "The cards that were found on our platform for sale have been removed, and the suppliers were fined for each card found," said BidenCash. Despite the lack of names and other personally identifiable information from the data trove, exposed card details could still be used with other datasets to facilitate compromise. Such a development comes after BidenCash released more than 1.6 million plaintext credit card numbers, CVV numbers, and expiration dates in December 2023, as well as 2 million payment card records in March 2023.

