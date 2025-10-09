CRN reports that Avnet, a leading U.S. global electronic components distributor, has admitted having data from an internal sales tool used by its Europe, Middle East, and Africa operations stolen following a cloud storage breach. While the externally hosted cloud storage contained historical point-of-sale records, potential sales opportunities, and customer contact information, attackers would not be able to read the data without Avnet's proprietary tool, which has not been impacted by the intrusion. "The incident was limited to a single system in the EMEA region, there were no resulting operational disruptions globally. We took immediate action to successfully contain the issue, notified the appropriate authorities, and are directly informing impacted customers and suppliers about the incident," said Avnet. BleepingComputer earlier reported that Avnet was claimed to have had 1.3 TB of data stolen in the attack, with the threat actor providing data samples that had sensitive information in plain text form.
Avnet discloses internal sales tool data compromise
(Adobe Stock)
