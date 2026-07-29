Zscaler and Schwarz Digits partner for sovereign cloud security in Europe

As outlined in IT Pro, Zscaler and Schwarz Digits have announced a strategic partnership to launch a sovereign cloud security service across Europe. This collaboration aims to combine Zscaler's Zero Trust Exchange platform with Schwarz Digits' European sovereign cloud infrastructure, STACKIT, to offer a robust Secure Access Service Edge (SASE) solution.

The new service is designed to combat AI-driven cyber threats and enhance cyber resilience for organizations operating within the European Union. By ensuring data remains within the EU and is protected from third-party access, the partnership addresses growing concerns around digital sovereignty and compliance with regulations like NIS2 and DORA. The offering is particularly tailored for mission-critical sectors including public administration, defense, financial services, and healthcare, which face stringent security and compliance demands.

The solution covers the full lifecycle of cloud security platform management, enabling secure hybrid workforces. Hosted in German data centers and operated by STACKIT, the service aims to provide enhanced protection against cyber attacks while aligning with European legal frameworks and promoting technological independence.