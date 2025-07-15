Cloud Security
Aviatrix targets cloud security gaps with CNSF
Aviatrix has unveiled plans to develop a Cloud Native Security Fabric that promises to streamline cybersecurity in cloud environments while cutting operational costs, Security Boulevard reports. CEO Doug Merritt emphasized that CNSF will provide real-time policy enforcement and automated traffic segmentation, including encryption, to support zero-trust frameworks in dynamic multi-cloud setups. According to an Aviatrix survey of 403 U.S. IT professionals, 88% use multiple cloud service providers, yet over two-thirds struggle to integrate various native and third-party firewalls. Only 8% have achieved zero-trust inter-cloud security despite widespread microsegmentation use. Key challenges include managing east-west traffic, securing DevOps pipelines, and maintaining consistent policy enforcement across hybrid environments. While half of surveyed organizations are considering some form of tool consolidation, Aviatrix believes its approach, embedding controls directly into cloud infrastructure, can accelerate this shift. Merritt warned that attackers are exploiting the fragmentation in current security stacks, and overcoming internal inertia is crucial to closing these gaps before adversaries do.
