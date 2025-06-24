Zero trust, CLM touted for stronger cyber defense

As cyberattacks grow more complex and damaging, enterprises must adopt a multi-layered approach to data security, with a renewed focus on automating certificate lifecycle management, implementing zero trust frameworks, and improving real-time threat monitoring, according to Security Boulevard.
The 2024 IBM report places the global average cost of a data breach at $4.88 million, while poor authentication, outdated certificates, and insider threats continue to be critical vulnerabilities. Experts stress the importance of automating the full lifecycle of digital certificates, discovery, issuance, renewal, and revocation, to reduce outages and eliminate human error. The move toward shorter certificate lifespans, such as the planned 47-day cycle by 2029, further amplifies the need for automated CLM. In parallel, zero trust principles and certificate-based authentication help protect a growing ecosystem of cloud services, IoT, and APIs. Platforms like Sectigos SCM centralize oversight, ensure compliance with frameworks like GDPR and HIPAA, and offer scalable, CA-agnostic tools to manage digital trust across internal and third-party systems.
