More than 130 tech entities, including artificial intelligence organizations, cryptocurrency firms, and payment service providers, have been convened by the U.S., Japan, and South Korea in a Tokyo forum aimed at tackling the threat posed by North Korea's years-long fake IT worker scheme, reports The Record, a news site by cybersecurity firm Recorded Future. Intelligence on collectively combating the North Korean cybercrime campaign could be imparted by participating organizations during the forum, according to the U.S. State Department, which coordinated with the Japanese and South Korean Foreign Affairs Ministries to hold the event. Despite the countries' joint efforts to curtail such a scheme over the past three years, North Korean state-sponsored attackers have persisted in compromising cryptocurrency firms, including DMM Bitcoin, WazirX, Rain Management, Upbit, and Radiant Capital. Such a development comes a month after the U.S. moved to sanction a trio of North Korean senior officials and an Arizona woman involved in IT worker schemes.
Threat Intelligence
Multi-country-led forum aims to combat North Korean IT worker scheme
Related Events
Get daily email updates
SC Media's daily must-read of the most current and pressing daily news
You can skip this ad in 5 seconds