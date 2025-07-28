North Korean IT worker scheme leaders slapped with US sanctions

The U.S Treasury Department's Office of Foreign Assets Control has imposed sanctions against a trio of senior North Korean officials over their role in the country's fake IT worker scheme, reports The Record, a news site by cybersecurity firm Recorded Future.
North Koreans Kim Se Un, Jo Kyong Hun, and Myong Chol Min have worked under the Korea Sobaeksu Trading Company, an alleged front for North Korea's Munitions Industry Department where the IT worker scheme has been operated, according to the Treasury Department. While bounties of $3 million each have been set for any information resulting in the arrests or convictions of Kim Se Un and Jo Kyong Hun, the U.S. State Department has issued a $7 million reward for Sim Hyon-Sop and $500,000 for Kim Chol-Min, Ri Tong-Min, Kim Yong-Bok, and Ri Won-Ho. Such a development comes as an American women was imprisoned for over eight years due to her involvement in operating North Korea's laptop farms.
North Koreans Kim Se Un, Jo Kyong Hun, and Myong Chol Min have worked under the Korea Sobaeksu Trading Company, an alleged front for North Korea's Munitions Industry Department where the IT worker scheme has been operated, according to the Treasury Department. While bounties of $3 million each have been set for any information resulting in the arrests or convictions of Kim Se Un and Jo Kyong Hun, the U.S. State Department has issued a $7 million reward for Sim Hyon-Sop and $500,000 for Kim Chol-Min, Ri Tong-Min, Kim Yong-Bok, and Ri Won-Ho. Such a development comes as an American women was imprisoned for over eight years due to her involvement in operating North Korea's laptop farms.