Averted DDoS attacks spike, report finds

HTTP and Layer 3/4 distributed denial-of-service attacks thwarted by Cloudflare during the first six months of 2025 totaled 27.8 million, compared with 21.3 million intrusions neutralized by the web performance and security firm during the entirety of 2024, according to SecurityWeek.
Attacks between April and June were fewer than between January and March but were still 44% higher than during the same period last year, the Cloudflare report revealed. Most DDoS intrusions during the first half of this year were L3/L4 attacks, while hyper-volumetric incidents or those surpassing 1 Tbps, 1 billion packets per second, or 1 million requests per second exceeded 6,500. Additional findings showed China and the telecommunications sector to be the leading targets of DDoS attacks during the second quarter, while Indonesia was the primary source of intrusions. Aside from the DemonBot botnet, intrusions involving the servers of the Teeworlds game and VxWorks RTOS were among the leading DDoS threats last quarter.
