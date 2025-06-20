Threat Intelligence, Network Security

Another record-breaking DDoS attack neutralized

DDoS attack

(Adobe Stock)

Cloudflare has averted a distributed denial-of-service intrusion against a hosting provider customer last month that reached up to 7.3 terabits per second, exceeding the previous record-holding attack that peaked at 6.5 Tbps, SecurityBrief Australia reports.

More than 37.4 TB of data had been sent within the 45-second duration of the attack that involved traffic originating from over 122,000 source IP addresses across 161 countries, nearly half of which were from Brazil and Vietnam, according to a Cloudflare analysis. Most of the traffic had been from UDP floods, with the UDP DDoS component underpinned by immense UDP packet volume delivery to random or specific destination ports. Automated systems within data centers have been integral in thwarting the major DDoS threat, said Cloudflare, which also compiled and deployed mitigation rules. Organizations have been urged to implement tailored security measures to prevent DDoS compromise.

