AutoCanada employee data possibly compromised in Hunters International attack

Major North American auto dealership firm AutoCanada disclosed the potential exposure of its employees' data following a cyberattack last month, which the Hunters International ransomware operation recently took responsibility for, BleepingComputer reports.

Even though additional information regarding the extent of the breach has not been provided by AutoCanada amid ongoing investigation and encrypted server content restoration efforts, Hunters International claimed in a post on its extortion portal last week that it had exfiltrated terabytes of data from the auto dealership company, including its network-attached storage images, databases, financial documents, databases, and human resource files. Further analysis of the AutoCanada information exposed by the ransomware gang included employees' full names, birthdates, addresses, payroll details, social insurance numbers, bank account numbers, government-issued identification document scans, and personal files on work computers and their respective drives, according to a security researcher. Meanwhile, several security measures have already been implemented by AutoCanada following the incident, including the reset of all admin account passwords and the deactivation of compromised accounts.