BleepingComputer reports that the BBC had one of its correspondents attempted to be enticed by alleged Medusa ransomware hackers into becoming an insider to breach the British public service broadcaster's network.

Hackers under the alias "Syndicate" were noted by BBC cybersecurity correspondent Joe Tidy to have communicated their interest in using his laptop to infiltrate the BBC's internal systems, pilfer data, and demand a ransom.

After promising to give 15% of the ransom to Tidy, Syn proceeded to pay the correspondent another 10%, stating the potential of demanding tens of millions from the BBC. In a story in the BBC, Tidy said that he was also promised anonymity for his assistance in compromising the British broadcaster, while offering more than $55,000 worth of Bitcoin in escrow even before the hack.

Such a development comes months after Medusa was reported by the Cybersecurity and Infrastructure Security Agency to have targeted over 300 critical infrastructure entities across the U.S.